Kanye West surprises 'dopest wife' Kim Kardashian with a birthday trip

Kanye West is known for making grand gestures for his wife Kim Kardashian and his most recent birthday surprise is no exception.

For her 33rd birthday last year, the rapper rented out AT&T Park in San Francisco to propose to her before friends and family, and this year he whisked Kim off to Hawaii for a surprise vacation.

As she so often does, Kim shared the dreamy setting of their romantic trip with fans on Instagram. According to reports, the couple is celebrating the reality star's 34th birthday at the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Hawaii.





Kim posted this photo to her Instagram account, captioned: "Good morning #BdaySurpriseGettaway"



According to website Popdust, the couple were spotted having breakfast together at the luxury resort on Maui's southwest coast. A source told the site: "They actually looked like any other regular couple. I had to do a double take to make sure it really was them."





Kim and Kanye are on holiday in Hawaii



"They also looked really loved up. Kanye was holding Kim’s hand throughout much of breakfast and they talked and laughed non-stop," the source continued. "At one point though Kanye chided Kim for constantly checking her phone — but, she just laughed it off, and held his hand again."



The onlooker added that there were no camera crews with them and that the couple's adorable daughter North wasn't with them at breakfast.

Another photo from the Kim and Kanye's tropical vacation



On Tuesday, Kanye, 37, took time to wish his wife happy birthday on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday baby! Thank you for being the dopest wife & mom!" he tweeted. "Sometimes I feel like just saying I love you isn’t strong enough to express how much I love you…"