Zelda Williams honors late father Robin Williams with tattoo

Zelda Williams is keeping the memory of her late father Robin Williams close as she debuts a new tattoo in his honor. The 25-year-old recently shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram of a hummingbird tattoo on her hand, above her dad's birth date, "7.21.51."

She added a touching tribute as a caption: "For poppo. Thank you to the incomparable @dr_woo_ssc for so beautifully bringing my reminders to life. I'll always put my hand out to shake with a smile."

Zelda sought out famed tattoo artist Dr. Woo at Shamrock Social in Hollywood for the special ink. She went on to express her thoughts on the future of her Instagram account.

"As for this Instagram, I don't know in what capacity I'll continue using it in the future, but I'm leaving it up regardless so that fake accounts hoping to use my name or misuse my family's photos will get no traction," she wrote.

Robin’s daughter, named after a princess in the highly popular Nintendo video game series The Legend Of Zelda, has taken a few breaks from social media since the death of her father in August.

Earlier this month, she remembered her beloved dad, who took his own life after an ongoing battle with depression, on World Mental Health Day. The actress praised her dad on her Twitter account for "openly fighting" with depression and encouraging others to "fight on" against mental illness.

"Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay," she wrote. "Mental illness is often misunderstood and misrepresented, but that's starting to change. Let's end the stigma."