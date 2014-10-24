The 30 best celebrity photobombs of all time

What do Beyonce, Queen Elizabeth and Jennifer Lawrence have in common? They all enjoy the occasional photobomb when the moment strikes them.

Now "photobombing" has been chosen by the Collins English Dictionary as their Word of the Year. The verb is described as "to intrude into the background of a photograph without the subject's knowledge".

Click on the photo below to see some of our favorite celebrity photobombs:

Queen Elizabeth joined the fun when she photobombed two tennis players at the Commonwealth Games in Australia. Her grandsons Princes William and Harry also got in on the trend.

Perhaps the most photobomb-happy event of the year was the Oscars with Benedict Cumberbatch, Jennifer Lawrence, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong'o and Emma Thompson all trying to outdo each other.