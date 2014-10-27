Sweet deal: Jennifer Lawrence buys $7 million home in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lawrence is settling into a new chapter of her life, and that includes making a Beverly Hills mansion her new home.

The Hunger Games star's beautifully decorated new abode, which reportedly set her back $7 million, once belonged to Jessica Simpson.

Click on the photo below to see a gallery of Jennifer's new home:

It’s a fresh start for the 24-year-old Oscar winner, who purchased the 5,550-square-foot, Hamptons-inspired home just one month after revealing photos of the actress were leaked online.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house has its own home gym a large gourmet kitchen, an outdoor lap pool and a pond full of koi fish.

Jennifer is assumed to be in a relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin

The property once belonged to Jessica Simpson, who purchased the house in 2005 for $5.3 million following her split from Nick Lachey. In 2013, Jessica sold the house for $6.4 million for a healthy profit.

Jennifer's new pad includes a private lap pool in the backyard

After ending things with her X-Men co-star Nicholas Hoult in June, Jennifer has reportedly been seeing Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who "consciously uncoupled" from his wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, earlier this year.