George and Amal Clooney celebrate nuptials with lavish party in the UK

The Alamuddin-Clooney wedding festivities continued over the weekend! On Saturday, the newlywed pair invited their closest friends and family to a post-wedding party.

The pair, who married in a ceremony last month in Venice, celebrated at Danesfield House in Buckinghamshire (northeast of London) in a party Saturday night hosted by the bride's parents, Baria and Ramzi Alamuddin.

Amal Clooney is seen arriving for her post-wedding party

The guest list at George and Amal's Venice wedding read like a who's who of Hollywood's A-List as Matt Damon, Cindy Crawford, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and more were in attendance.

The Alamuddin-hosted affair over the weekend was said to be held for those who couldn't attend the Italian nuptials overseas. Attending the post-wedding party on Saturday were several of Amal's friends from Oxford, as well as family and friends of the Alamuddins.

The 53-year-old actor and his 36-year-old bride were photographed arriving after sunset from their nearby Berkshire home in a chauffeured Mercedes.





Amal and George Clooney, pictured previously, wed in a star-studded wedding in Venice

George, ever his dapper self, looked suave in a charcoal suit while Amal took guests' breath away in a shimmering bronze dress with a thigh-high slit. The Lebanese beauty channeled old Hollywood glamour as her long locks cascaded in voluminous curls parted to the side over her shoulders. She accessorized the look with gorgeous diamond drop earrings and opted for a bold red lip.

When they arrived at Danesfield House, guests were treated to "his" and "hers" signature cocktails. "His" drink featured George's favorite liquor of choice, tequila, while "hers" was a pink concoction with a sweet passion fruit liqueur.

Guests dined in a marquee at Danesfield House in Buckinghamshire

After cocktails, the formal dinner commenced in a heated outdoor marquee that featured cuisine from the hotel's Michelin-starred restaurant. The menu included duck breast, a roasted rib of beef, corn-fed chicken breast and filets of lamb.

The centerpieces were small trees with a design inspired by A Midsummer Night's Dream. The room's decor also included pink orchids and dried Gypsophila flowers throughout. Guests danced the night away to music provided by a grand piano.

On Sunday, George and Amal hosted a small dinner for their close friends and family at their nearby countryside home in Berkshire.