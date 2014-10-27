Kris Jenner to keep mansion home in divorce settlement

As Kris and Bruce Jenner continue to hash out the details of their divorce, at least one thing is settled — the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will keep the family home.

Her former Olympian (soon-to-be ex-) husband has signed over his portion of the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom property, which the pair bought in 2010 for $4 million, TMZ reports. As the pair's 23-year marriage comes to an end, Bruce plans to stay in his Malibu beach bachelor pad.

Details of Bruce Jenner and Kris Jenner's divorce settlement have been revealed



These new details of their settlement comes amid several reports that both Kris and Bruce have begun to move on after their split.



Bruce is rumored to be dating Kris' friend and former personal assistant, Ronda Kamihira — though some reports say the two are merely good friends. Kris, on the other hand, is thought to be linked to Corey Gamble, a road manager who works with Scooter Braun (who manages popular acts like Justin Bieber).





Kris Jenner is said to have moved on following her split from Bruce

The pair were seen together at her daughter Kim Kardashian's 34th birthday party in Las Vegas. Onlookers also saw the new couple getting cozy on a dinner date a few days earlier in California.

"He seems very nice," a source close to Kris told People. "He's easy to be around. But honestly, they weren't overly affectionate or anything. Since Bruce is out [with Ronda], she's trying to just have fun and hang with friends. But I wouldn't exactly call this dating yet."

While Kris hasn't commented on her rumored relationship, blogger Sandra Rose has posted comments from Corey about their romance.





Corey, who is in his early 40s according to People, is a young match for 58-year-old Kris. While the road manager told the blogger he likes to date older women, he hasn't been with someone older than 52 until now.



" I would like to see this relationship take its course on a deeper level," he told the blogger. "I do like her a lot but I also see that, like stated earlier, she has feelings for Bruce, so that worries me. I also want to make sure I'm not just a ploy for ratings [for reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians] because you never know."