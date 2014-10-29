Celebrity baby watch: 9 stars expecting in 2015

From Blake Lively to Zoe Saldana to Duchess Kate, there’s no shortage of celebrity baby bumps to watch out for in the next year.

Prince William and his wife caused a royal frenzy when they announced that they were expecting their second child — and they're not alone! A handful of other celebrities have also recently revealed pregnancies with a 2015 due date.

Not long after Kate's pregnancy news was released, rumors swirled that Kate is expecting not one but two royal bundles of joy — though the Palace has yet to confirm on speculation. Royal watchers the world over will be anxiously awaiting news of a second prince (or a princess!) come spring as it is likely Kate will give birth in April or May.

