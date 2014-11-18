Kim Kardashian: I'll never get rid of my Blackberry

While she uses her iPhone to take selfies, Kim Kardashian revealed during a discussion on technology at Recode's Mobile conference that she can't give up her Blackberry and even hunts for them on eBay.

“I love my BlackBerry," she said on Monday. "I don’t understand the reaction I get when I say that. [My BlackBerry is] my heart and soul, I love it and I’ll never get rid of it. I do have an iPhone, and I use it for photos. But if you write an email and you need to type fast — I like having the [key]board."

Kim won't let go of her Blackberry Bold, aspictured here in 2009

The device is no longer sold in stores, but that hasn't stopped the 34-year-old from finding ways to buy them. "They don’t even have them in stores anymore. I buy them on eBay. It’s a BlackBerry Bold. And I like to have three in my room that I line up in case they break."

The world may not agree with her mobile preferences, but there's no denying her prowess on social media. During the interview she seemed genuinely surprised that other celebrities have a team of people dedicated to managing their social media accounts, as she says she does all of her own posting, tweeting and Instagramming.

Kim is a social media pro with more than 24 million followers on Twitter alone

And those rumors that Kim gets upwards of $10,000 to post a tweet? Completely ridiculous, she claims. "I would have been tweeting every two seconds if it was true,” she said during the conference.

Her favorite social app of the moment, however, is Instagram. “I’m loving Instagram. I think you can be really creative, and a little more intimate. It has more texture than just words, obviously,” Kim sad.

The reality star revealed there is a method to her social media presence, which some may see as over-sharing. “[I have] a three-image rule," the reality-TV star said. "In the same setting, I try not to do more than three. It oversaturates my feed.”

Speaking of over saturating her feed, there are some things she keeps out of the spotlight — Kim added that private moments with her daughter North West are purposely not shared with fans. That aside, there are plenty of things she's happy to invite people to observe from her life.

“I’ve always just been open," she said. "I’ve been super open with my life, and that’s just who I am, and that’s how my family is, too."