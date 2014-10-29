Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain shine bright at 'Interstellar' premiere

Two stars shone brightly Monday night as Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain wowed on the red carpet at the premiere of their new film Interstellar in Hollywood.





Oscar-winner Anne, 31, showed off her beautiful porcelain skin in a sexy navy Richard Nicoll slip dress which she complimented with a necklace and a very special bracelet which had been had designed by her husband Adam Shulman and James Banks Designs. She finished off the look with an effortless chic bob and dark and smokey eye makeup.

Her co-star Jessica, 37, glowed in a black Givenchy Couture gown that featured long sleeves, a plunging back and sheer lace panels. To finish off her look, the fashion perfect star accessorized with beautiful emerald green Fred Leighton earrings, a bold rep lip and wore her hair in an immaculate finger-waved Old Hollywood style.

The sci-fi film tells the emotional story of explorers taking on a mission into space to save the earth and the human race. Interstellar also stars Matthew McConaughey who attended the glizty event with his beautiful wife, Camila Alves.