Kendall Jenner's 10 best fashion moments

From walking in some of the biggest Fashion Week shows to mastering red carpet appearances, Kendall Jenner is quickly becoming a successful model.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showcased her risk-taking style with several daring looks in the past year. Whether she's showing some skin in Cannes or perfecting her off-duty model look with effortlessly cool ensembles, Kendall is cementing her status as a style star.

To celebrate her 19th birthday, take a look at some of her best fashion moments to date by clicking on the photo below:



