'​Sherlock Holmes' star Benedict Cumberbatch gets engaged





Sherlock Holmes actor Benedict Cumberbatch, 38, has solved a mystery that befuddles many: finding ever-lasting love. The star has announced he’s engaged to theatre director Sophie Hunter.

And instead of using the modern mode of celebrity communication, social media, the actor announced his big news in a more traditional way: in the births, deaths and marriages column of The Times.

The notice in the high-brow London newspaper is headed Mr B.T. Cumberbatch and Miss S.I. Hunter and reads: "The engagement is announced between Benedict, son of Wanda and Timothy Cumberbatch of London, and Sophie, daughter of Katherine Hunter of Edinburgh and Charles Hunter of London."

Benedict, who is currently starring in the wartime movie The Imitation Game as codebreaker Alan Turing, met Sophie in 2009 when they appeared in the film Burlesque Fairytales.

The couple are very low-key with their romance and Sophie, 36, was not even by Benedict's side during the 2014 Oscars when he was there for his film 12 Years A Slave. But the pair were spotted together in June at the French Open.

Sophie seems to be the perfect match for Benedict, who described his dream partner as "a woman who can make you feel smart with her conversation skills."

Sophie is an Oxford University graduate who studied French and Italian and then went on to the acclaimed Jacques Lecoq school of theatre in Paris.

No date has been set for the wedding but Benedict’s rep said, "I am delighted to confirm this morning’s announcement that Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter are engaged."

Fans are already hoping baby Sherlock will be on the way soon. "I'm building a home at the moment," Benedict told the UK Telegraph last year regarding renovations to his London apartment. "And it would be nice to fill that home with love and children."