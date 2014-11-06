Nicole Kidman shines with husband Keith Urban at CMA Awards

It's been a tough fall for Nicole Kidman, but that didn't stop her from looking radiant on the CMA Awards red carpet with husband Keith Urban on Wednesday. In September, the Australian actress lost her father when he was visiting his youngest daughter Antonia in Singapore.

Nicole and Keith attended Wednesday night's CMA Awards together

The 47-year-old beauty wowed in a bohemian-style, long-sleeved white embroidered Roberto Cavalli gown. Her dapper husband channeled Johnny Cash in an all-black ensemble.

The pair looked happy and in love as they strolled down the red carpet hand-in-hand.

The pair looked as in love as ever as they held hands on the red carpet

The sudden passing hasn't turned the mother of two into a recluse. Since her father's death, she has continued to make appearances on daytime talk shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and conduct interviews.

In one such interview with Australian website Mamia, she described how supportive her husband Keith, also 47, has been in helping her grieve.

Nicole looked statuesque in this embroidered Roberto Cavalli gown

"I'm incredibly fortunate that I've managed to find an extraordinary man," the actress said last month. "He has been such a rock for me, through everything, particularly the last few weeks. He's just been divine; so full of love and support."

"We've really had to lean on each other and support each other and hold each other close," she added. "But having small children and having Keith has been just wonderful. To hold onto Sunny and Faith, I just feel so glad that I was able to have them. It took a long time to get there but I have a six-year-old and a three-year-old and this really, really great guy. I'm lucky."

Nicole wore her hair in soft waves falling over her shoulders at the CMA Awards

Nicole's new movie, Before I Go to Sleep, which also stars Colin Firth and Mark Strong, was released on Friday.