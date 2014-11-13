Gwyneth Paltrow channels Marilyn Monroe in new ad campaign

Gwyneth Paltrow is having quite the Marilyn moment right now. No, the actress wasn't caught over a subway grate in a white dress — she's channeling the legendary star's look in a new beauty campaign.

As the face of Max Factor cosmetics, the 42-year-old donned Marilyn Monroe's signature coif and red lipstick as the brand celebrates the 1940s and continues its Hollywood legacy.

Gwyneth gets into character as Marilyn with a seductive smirk

The Oscar winner is no stranger to channeling iconic beauty looks. For previous Max Factor campaigns, the mother of two has transformed into some of the most recognizable starlets of the last half century, including Brigitte Bardot, Farrah Fawcett and Audrey Hepburn.

This new campaign comes just as the blond beauty is gearing up to launch her own beauty and clothing line through her lifestyle site, Goop.

Gwyneth as Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany's

The celebrity's website, which boasts more than 150,000 subscribers, has come under attack in the last few years for championing expensive items that most readers can't fathom to afford.

Goop, which was also the launchpad for news of Gwyneth's split from Chris Martin, her husband of nearly ten years, is looking beyond the negative press. To help turn around her brand image, Goop hired lawyer Lisa Gersh, who is the site's chief executive.

Behind the scenes on Gwyneth's Max Factor shoot

"The good stuff, the lifestyle advice and the travel tips, will still be there," Lisa told the UK Sunday Times. "But we will be selling our own Goop brand of clothing and beauty products online. This is a chance to develop a massive new type of e-commerce company that was just not possible when I started out in the 1990s."