Matthew McConaughey’s family celebrates his star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The star of Interstellar now has his very own star.

Matthew McConaughey and his adorable family attended the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. The accomplished actor, who plays the lead in space thriller Interstellar, brought his stunning wife Camila Alves to the red carpet along with their three children: sons Levi and Livingston and their daughter Vida.

The 45-year-old actor looked handsome in a light grey suit while his wife was effortlessly elegant in a powder blue brocade dress. And the kids weren’t left out in the style stakes — they were all decked out in super cute outfits as well.

The McConaughey family weren’t the only familiar faces at the event — director Christopher Nolan and Matthew's latest co-stars Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain also turned out to celebrate him.

Matthew thanked everyone for coming and made an emotional speech.

"It is a special day for me. This is a great moment in my career and my life," said Matthew, before saying that his first job was on film Dazed & Confused, which he landed in Austin.

"Little did I know it'd turn out to be a career and something that I've learned to love and am learning to love even more," he added. "I am from Texas. We have a home in Texas, but this business and this industry, I feel like it's a privilege every single day that I get to get up on a Monday morning — I have a career that I look forward to Monday morning, to going to work."

"This industry has given me a lot," he continued. "It's given me a chance to live out some dreams I didn't even know I had, and dreams I'm still finding along the way."