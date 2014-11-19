Amy Adams: I had a 'meltdown' over turning 40

She’s stunning, has a successful career and a beautiful family, but even someone as accomplished as Amy Adams had a meltdown about turning 40. The actress appears on the December cover of Vogue (on newsstands November 19) and revealed her crisis over aging.

"I was like, ‘I'm 40 and I still care what people think of me; I still don't do laundry so I'm always out of things; I'm just not a grown-up at all,'" she says, "and I had this expectation that I would be by this age. It wasn't, ‘Oh, I'm getting old and I'm going to lose something vibrant about myself.' It was more that I was just... so disappointed with myself."

Amy admits, "It feels like I worry about everything — mothering, relationship." Luckily Amy got her worries into perspective.

"You need to appreciate your life," she says. "Every time I get stressed out or anxious, I say to myself: just live and love. Feel love. I think that's what I took away from my turning-40 meltdown."

The Colorado born actress has five Academy Award nominations under her belt and is likely to add to that with her new film Big Eyes, where she plays American artist Margaret Keane, in the biopic directed by Tim Burton.

Amy’s personal life is just as accomplished — she has a beautiful 4-year-old daughter with her handsome fiancé Darren Le Gallo.

Amy also reveals her struggle to make it in Hollywood in her early days in the revealing interview.

She was "a mess" her first several years trying to "make it" in L.A., she recalls, "and it really, to this day, gives me perspective, but going through it was painful, to say the least."

The actress "was able to do everything from day player to guest star to small parts in movies.”

"I felt a lot of pressure, but I just wasn't able to get there in the audition room. Or even in meetings," she says. "My squirreliness would come out, and people wouldn't feel confident."