Angelina Jolie honors war heroes at film premiere

Angelina is used to older men as she’s married to Brad Pitt, who is 12 years her senior, but she took things a little further on the red carpet in London for the UK premiere of her latest film, Unbroken, on Tuesday evening.

She swapped being on the arm of 50-year-old Brad for two elderly war heroes, James Walter Fellows and Cecil Bake.

The 38-year-old actress looked stunning in an Olivia Pope-esque cream Ralph & Russo dress with a cape detail, a pair of small gold Beladora hoops earrings and nude heels.

But her best accessories were her fine dates for the evening, the two former members of the British Army who guided her along the red carpet. Angelina chatted to the two ex-soldiers, who were dressed in traditional garb, and also posed with military staff.

Angelina’s movie Unbroken tells the story of the late Olympic runner Louis Zamperini, who was taken prisoner by Japanese forces during World War II.

"Louis is one example (of strength)," Angelina said. "When we said to Louis that I want to make this film to show how extraordinary you are he said 'no, make the film to tell everyone how extraordinary they are.' They say don't meet your heroes because you'll be disappointed but I met mine and he was truly extraordinary."

Earlier that day, Angelina visited Britain’s House Of Lords, part of Britain’s parliament, where she watched her friend, political advisor Arminka Helic, become a member of the 1,000-year-old institution.

Angelina told the London Times that she was "extremely proud of her."

"She's been in many ways a mentor to me and she's an extraordinary woman and I'm very, very honored to be here today," Jolie said of Helic.