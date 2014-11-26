Tom Hanks' son bravely reveals his battle with drug addiction

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's 24-year-old son Chet has revealed he has been battling a long term addiction to drugs. He made the announcement via a video on his Instagram account after a tabloid was going to reveal his struggle.

"I've been struggling with substance abuse since I was 16 years old, finally at the age of 24 I decided to get some help,” he wrote in a caption.

"With 50 days of sobriety under my belt, I can honestly say I'm the happiest I've ever been. I'm thankful for my family and everyone who cares about me, including my fans."

Chet went on to thank programs that have helped him with his addiction.

"I've been blessed with the programs of AA and NA which allow me to rise above this disease. I'm learning to accept my faults and be ok with being human. If anybody that sees this struggles with addiction, feel free to reach out. Thank you for all the love and support. God is real!!!"

"A tabloid is about to run a piece on me being in rehab for cocaine addiction," Chet stated in the clip that accompanied the caption. "It's true and I'm currently 50 days clean and sober from everything — including alcohol."

Chet — who raps under the stage name Chet Haze and has 16,000 Instagram followers — is one of Tom’s four children. Tom also has 18-year-old son, Truman, with Rita and is dad to 37-year-old son Colin and 32-year-old daughter Elizabeth from his marriage to Samantha Lewes.