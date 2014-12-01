​Did Scarlett Johansson have a secret wedding?

It seems that one of the world’s biggest stars has managed to keep her wedding a secret. Rumors started to swirl last month that Scarlett Johansson had married her fiancé Romain Dauriac when she was spotted wearing a thin diamond band at a Hurricane Sandy fundraiser in New York — and now it seems they might be true.

The New York Postreports that the 30-year-old Hollywood actress married the French journalist following the birth of their daughter Rose in September.

“Scarlett and Romain were married in a very intimate ceremony after the birth of their daughter,” a source told the newspaper. “They kept the wedding a big secret because they both wanted privacy.”

The couple aren’t confirming the news but the report says they switched from holding their ceremony in his native Paris to marrying at a secret location in America.

The notoriously private star started dating Romain in 2012 and got engaged in 2013. Scarlett reportedly said at the time that she didn't want to "rush" tying the knot, adding, "being engaged is an exciting time to enjoy and to really savor".

However, in July she was reportedly overheard telling a friend at a Hamptons dinner party that she and her fiancé would be married "very soon".