The best-dressed stars at London Theatre Awards

The red carpet at the 60th annual London Evening Standard Theatre Awards was full of glamorous stars in their most fashionable ensembles. Everyone from Sex and the City actress Kim Cattrall to Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch (who was joined by his new fiancée Sophie Hunter) was in attendance on Sunday evening.

David and Victoria Beckham arrived looking as chic as ever in a navy tux and a black strapless column gown. Other stars chose to let the holiday spirit guide their sartorial choices as Naomi Campbell, Sienna Miller and Vogue editor Anna Wintour all showed up in sparkly ensembles.

Click on the photos below to see more of the best looks of the night: