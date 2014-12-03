'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington: I'm not allowed to cut my hair





Game of Thrones fans, consider this an early Christmas gift: Kit Harington is still banned from cutting his long locks. As Jon Snow on the hit HBO show, the British actor is forbidden from taking a pair of scissors to his signature curls, which means he can't quite go incognito.

"I'm more recognizable in public than much better-known actors. So many people watch, and I go around looking like my character," he told British GQ in the January 2015 issue.

This is isn't the first time Kit has discussed his hair. Earlier this year, he revealed that his beautiful, flowing locks are taken quite seriously with Game of Thrones producers. "It has its own contract, definitely," he told Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan on their daytime talk show.

"I'm just not allowed to cut it and I didn't realize this until recently," he continued. "I've wanted to cut it and I've had long hair for ages."

Kit in the pages of British GQ's January 2015 issue

Hollywood, however, won't let Kit's hair go without a fight. "They were like 'no, no, no that won't be happening.' There's all of these ridiculous conversations between managers and agents and HBO. Like, 'can we get four inches off? Can we have an inch off? How curly should it be?'" Kit said. "It gets really silly."

Silly, perhaps, but many a Game of Thrones fan (HELLO! included) are thrilled to hear that the 27-year-old actor won't be headed for a barber shop anytime soon. But his hair maintenance habits? That's another story entirely.

In the April 2014 issue of GQ, the HBO hunk divulged that he doesn't shampoo his hair for up to six weeks while shooting on location. "I like it to look greasy and medieval," he said, "so it gets very tangled. By the end it's pretty horrible."

One person who likely didn't find his hair an issue? His next girlfriend. That's right, the most eligible bachelor in Westeros (save for being a man of the Night's Watch) is single in real life, too.

Kit was previously rumored to be dating his on-screen love, Rose Leslie

"Relationships as an actor are incredibly difficult with someone who's not an actor because they never get to see you; and with someone who is an actor because you're ships in the night a lot of the time," he told The Mirror.

Kit goes on to describe the constant struggle between furthering his career and nurturing his personal life as an actor.

"I mean, ideally, if you keep acting in the film world, you're a traveling salesman," he adds. "And your options are: sacrifice a lot of your career, to make sure it's not unfair on the other person, or find someone who is willing to be your traveling circus. That's where I stand, and I'm trying to address it at the moment."

Game of Thrones is expected to return to HBO for season four in the spring of 2015.