​Scarlett Johansson on motherhood: It's euphoric

First time mom Scarlett Johansson has revealed that being a mom has been an amazing, transformative experience. In her first interview since giving birth to daughter Rose Dorothy, the 30-year-old actress said: "She smells sweet, totally. I can't quite describe it, but it really makes you euphoric".

According to Scarlett, being a mum "makes you euphoric"

But she did admit she is struggling with missing sleep, just like all new moms.

"It’s exhausting in the most wonderful way. I never thought how much sleeping through the night would mean to me," she told Germany’s Gala magazine.

"I still lack experience. Right now I’m just trying to manage. You have to first, how should I put it, learn the ropes," she said.

It's certainly been a busy couple of months for Scarlett who reportedly married her French journalist fiancé Romain Dauriac on October 1 in Philipsburg, Montana, following the birth of their daughter Rose in September.

Speaking of motherhood, Scarlett said that she is still "learning the ropes"

News of their marriage came after she was spotted wearing a thin diamond band at a Hurricane Sandy fundraiser in New York. People magazine confirmed the rumor with a clerk at the courthouse.