Taylor Swift: I'm 'happily single' and not dating Karlie Kloss

Taylor Swift can't shake it off this time. The pop superstar, who turns 25 on Saturday, squashed reports on Wednesday that she's dating everyone from The 1975 frontman Matt Healy to best pal Karlie Kloss, confirming through her rep: "Taylor remains happily single. It is disappointing that her one birthday request was ignored."

The statement, posted on People.com, came two days after Taylor tweeted: "As my 25th birthday present from the media, I'd like for you to stop accusing all my friends of dating me. #thirsty."



Taylor Swift and bestie Karlie Kloss together at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The "Blank Space" chart topper and Time Magazine "Person of the Year" finalist has attracted all sorts of "Who is she dating?" headlines while avowing her status as a singleton focused on her career and close friendships with fellow A-listers like supermodel Kloss, Emma Stone and Lena Dunham. (This week, Taylor went to see Emma on Broadway in "Cabaret" and had a dance party with Lena. She also put up a festive Christmas tree in her Manhattan apartment.)

Back in September, she told Rolling Stone, "I feel like watching my dating life has become a bit of a national pastime. And I'm just not comfortable providing that kind of entertainment anymore. ... I don't like it when headlines read 'Careful, Bro, She'll Write a Song About You,' because it trivializes my work. And most of all, I don't like how all these factors add up to build the pressure so high in a new relationship that it gets snuffed out before it even has a chance to start. And so I just don't date."

Don't pity Taylor for being unattached.

"People will say, let me set you up with someone, and I'm just sitting there saying, 'That's not what I'm doing. I'm not lonely; I'm not looking," she said in a recent Cosmopolitan interview, adding: "They just don't get it."



Don't worry about Taylor: she's single, happy and loving life