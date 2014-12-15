Jessica Alba and Drew Barrymore reunite with their kids in tow

It was a family affair for Drew Barrymore, 39, and Jessica Alba, 33, at the Baby2Baby holiday party in L.A. on Dec. 13. The Never Been Kissed co-stars each brought their two daughters to the event that was sponsored by Jessica’s eco-friendly brand, The Honest Company, and boy are they spitting images of their famous moms.

Friends since the '90s, Jessica and Drew came together for the Baby2Baby party

Drew was seen toting daughter Frankie, 7 months, in a baby carrier while Olive, 2, played with the many crafts at the party. While Jessica’s kids are older — Honor is 6 and Haven is 3, they also had fun decorating and posing with Santa.

Drew's daughters are mini replicas of the actress

Don’t think the dads stayed home. Both Jess’ husband Cash Warren and Drew’s hubby Adam Kopelman were also in the holiday spirit.

The happy Alba-Warren clan dressed in festive colors for the fete

Drew took to Instagram to showcase the fun day. She wrote, "@baby2baby with @jessicaalba. I love her. Since Never Been Kissed. And we love The Honest Company. #bestdays #baby2babyrules."

Drew posed with Santa for Frankie's first Christmas

Jessica also showcased the fun with an Instagram post saying "We had a #merry time celebrating the holidays with@baby2baby@honest #honestholiday #baby2baby #honestholidayparty!"

Jessica helped youngest daughter Haven decorate a Xmas tree

Baby2Baby is a charity that provides diapers, clothing, food and all the essentials to children in low income families.