Amal Clooney named 'most fascinating' person by Barbara Walters

She’s an accomplished, intelligent, successful international lawyer who also managed to win the heart of the world’s most eligible bachelor, George Clooney. So it’s no wonder that Barbara Walters is taken by newlywed Amal Clooney.

Amal's previous name was Alamuddin but changed it to Clooney when she got married

Veteran journalist and broadcaster Barbara, 85, named Amal Clooney the most fascinating person of 2014 on Sunday night during her special The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2014.

The human rights lawyer, formerly known as Amal Alamuddin, married George Clooney, 53, in September, which brought her to the world’s attention.

However her accomplishments and what makes her fascinating are well beyond snaring a celebrity husband.

Walters called the wedding "perfect," and praised Amal's hat and the wedding dress designed by the late Oscar de la Renta.

George and Amal looked beautiful during their civil wedding on September 29 in Venice

Amal, 36, was born in Lebanon and raised just outside of London and studied law at both the prestigious Oxford University and New York University School of Law. Since graduating, she has specialized in international law, human rights, extradition and criminal law for the firm Doughty Street Chambers in London.

Her most high profile case involved representing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in his fight against extradition from Sweden.

George and Amal appeared on the cover of our site's sister magazine HELLO! UK

Amal has also been appointed to a number of UN commissions, advised former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan, and gets involved in international diplomatic strategy cases, including advising Greece on winning back the prized Parthenon Marbles from the British Museum in London.

George Clooney told Barbara Walters in 1995: "I’m never going to get married again”

Also featured in The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2014 list were Oprah Winfrey, Elon Musk, George R.R. Martin, Chelsea Handler, Neil Patrick Harris, Scarlett Johansson, Taylor Swift, Michael Strahan and David Koch.