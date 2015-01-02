Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are expecting a second child

2015 was certainly off to a good start for comedian Alec Baldwin, 56, and his yoga-loving wife Hilaria, 30, who announced their second pregnancy on New Year's Day. The affectionate couple made the big announcement in an Instagram post that featured the happy family enjoying a sweet, intimate moment on the beach.

The sun has set on 2014 and on my year of daily #hilariaypd ....2015 is going to be very exciting as we are thrilled to announce we are expecting another little addition to our family! (tadasana) #yogapostureoftheday Ein von Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) gepostetes Foto am Jan 1, 2015 at 8:29 PST

The couple, who married in June 2012, welcomed their first child together in August 2013. Since then, their social media accounts have been filled with pictures of their smiling daughter.

30 Rock alum Alec Baldwin carries his adorable daughter Carmen

According to Hilaria, Alec — whose oldest daughter Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, is 19 — is a wonderful father. "He’s a good dad, a very good dad. I don’t think you ever know how they’re going to be until you experience it," she recently told Mom.me. "He wakes up with me every single time that she wakes up. He’s sweet."

We can't wait to see how the new addition will only add the family's sweetness.

Click on the photo below to see more of the adorable Baldwin family: