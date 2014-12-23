Blake Lively shares her Christmas traditions: ‘We all pile in bed for hours’

Blake Lively’s idea of a perfect holiday includes one major component — her family. The expectant mom, 27, explains to The Kit that Christmas is all about being together, which always ends up with everyone piled up in one bed.

Even with her maternity style, Blake continues to be one of the best dressed



"Christmas is really just about being with family so we never leave the house," Blake says in the December 22 video. "We're together all day, whether we're making gingerbread houses or making cookies or sitting around watching movies, all piled up.”

Blake continues, “I don't know how my family does this but everybody gets in the same bed, somehow we just spend seven hours a day just chatting. It's really nice to have that time."

The Gucci Première brand ambassador will have to get a bigger bed next year. She and husband Ryan Reynolds , 38, are expecting a baby in early 2015, which also makes this Christmas their last as a twosome.

Blake and Ryan haven't revealed yet if they are having a girl or boy



Blake also talked in the video that was shot in June about loving scented spruce candles since growing up in California, the real deal was hard to find. Now, living in New York, their child will get the scent of real pines.

The Age of Adaline actress will also instill important values in their son or daughter by teaching the gift of giving. Blake passionately spoke about Gucci's charity Chime for Change.

There is no doubt that the traditions will continue for many years and the Reynolds will create some of their own.

Watch the full video below: