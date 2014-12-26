How celebs like Sofia Vergara, Justin Timberlake, the Kardashians and more spent Christmas
It was a very merry Christmas for Hollywood's royalty. The stars took to social media to wish their fans a happy holiday and to share just how they celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
Sofia Vergara enjoyed a Hawaiian Christmas with her family and boyfriend Joe Manganiello while John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen celebrated in the Maldives.
Justin Timberlake showed who is boss in the kitchen. Lily Collins also showcased her baking skills by posting her gingerbread men and chocolate chip cupcakes.
Miley Cyrus' boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger went matchy-matchy with mom Maria Shriver and his siblings on Twitter. After a night of partying at mom Kris Jenner's house for Christmas Eve, Kourtney Kardashian captured a sweet pic of daughter Penelope, 2, taking a Christmas morning snooze with Aunt Kendall Jenner — also in the same PJs.
Merry Christmas!! pic.twitter.com/UCibiP8FLd
— Patrick Shriver (@PSchwarzenegger) December 25, 2014
Reese Witherspoon was all wrapped up spreading her holiday cheer and playing on The Mindy Project's Wreath Witherspoon, in which Mindy made a wreath full of Reese's pictures.
The Queen of All Media, Oprah, spent the day with her love Stedman and her BFF Gayle King.
First Lady Michelle Obamaposted a #ThrowbackThursday with an old school picture of what looked like one of her and President Barack Obama's first holidays together. But by far the cutest couple of the day goes to Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum who dressed up as matching Santas.