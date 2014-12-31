UPDATE: Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid take Dubai by storm

Dubai has been hit with a celeb invasion. To ring in 2015, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, model Gigi Hadid with on-again boyfriend Cody Simpson, Shay Mitchell and Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor have flocked to the city of gold.

It was obvious Hollywood’s young elite couldn’t contain their excitement as they started to post their journey immediately from their Emirates first class seats.

Selena posted this pic to her instagram with the caption, "Plane rides tho... #emirates"



Joining pal Eli Mizrahi in Dubai, the group of 20-somethings has been nonstop — visiting Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in nearby Abu Dhabi, enjoying the captivating city views, and taking in the vast desert.

While some went to watch a soccer match between Real Madrid and AC Milan, others including Shay, Devon and Gigi opted to go skydiving. Gigi even tweeted a pic of her text messages after telling friends including Selena and Kendall she survived.

 ... @tootsieshoppe aka #whitegalcantjump A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Dec 12, 2014 at 8:25am PST



This isn’t the first vacation Selena has taken with good friend Eli. The two spent much of the summer vacationing with her new BFF Cara Delevingne in Ibiza and St. Tropez. Kendall and Gigi have also hung with the entrepreneur in Paris and in NYC. This, however, seems to be the first time Pretty Little Liar's star Shay is joining the crew.

Not a bad view... #myDubai A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Dec 12, 2014 at 1:26pm PST

We love Dubai ☺️ beyond grateful for a great crew to ring in the new year. #mydubai Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) tarafından paylaşılan bir fotoğraf ( Ara 12, 2014 at 12:23ös PST )



There is no better time than the present to culminate a successful 2014 for all these beauties and ring in the new year together.