Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy prep for New Year's Eve festivities

You can never be too prepared. Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy were "making sure the ball works" in preparation for their New Year's Eve hosting duties. The excited celebrities were finalizing their plans and rehearsing for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday in New York City's Times Square.

Ryan and Jenny will host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2015



This will be Ryan's 10th year hosting and helping Americans ring in the new year via a live midnight countdown (with plenty of star sightings and confetti). Jenny, 42, will bravely be on the ground talking to Times Square revelers.

As kissing at the strike of the new year is a time-honored tradition, E! asked Jenny who might be a good lip lock for her 40-year-old co-host Ryan.

"I think Taylor Swift would be perfect," she insisted.

"I don't think that will be the story, but thank you," politely replied Ryan, who shared a kiss with Miley Cyrus last New Year's Eve.

Jenny on the other hand has never been shy with whom she smooches at midnight. She has made out with a NYPD cop and a sailor for the 2012 and 2013 ball drops. Hopefully she will have a repeat of last year and kiss now hubby Donnie Wahlberg to ring in 2015.

just up here making sure the ball works w/ @jennyannmccarthy #rockineve A photo posted by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Dec 12, 2014 at 7:31am PST

Apart from the charming hosts, Idina Menzel, Taylor Swift, One Direction, Iggy Azalea and Meghan Trainor will join the broadcast. Meanwhile, Lady Antebellum and Gavin DeGrawwill perform remotely from Nashville, and Elton John will belt out "I'm Still Standing" from Brooklyn.

The show starts at 8:00 pm EST Wednesday on ABC.