Brad Pitt sports painted nails and more celeb moments at Palm Springs Film Festival

No rest in the new year for these celebs! On January 3, A-listers such as Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, and Julianne Moore ventured to the desert for the 26th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Arriving to the Awards Gala in Mercedes- Benz cars, the stars had a fun filled night eating, laughing and mingling with friends.

Felicity Jones and Rosamund Pike made their way to Palm Springs

Brad, who always looks sharp, wore black-rimmed glasses and his hair slicked back. He also sported a new accessory for the fest — painted nails — while presenting the Breakthrough Performance Award to Selma’s David Oyelowo.

Brad accessorized with bright nails

Reese Witherspoon, who received the Chairman’s Award, caught up with two close pals — Robert Downey Jr. and Wild co-star Laura Dern.

Reese took the time to meet the waiting fans

And it was a couples affair for Brits Eddie Redmayne and Benedict Cumberbatch. Eddie brought along his new wife Hannah Bagshawe, while Benedict’s fiancé Sophie Hunter stood by his side.

Click the image below for more must-see pics from the bash:



After the ceremony at the Palm Springs Convention Center, the party continued at the Parker Palm Springs hotel.