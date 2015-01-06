Cameron Diaz marries Benji Madden in Los Angeles

It's official: Cameron Diaz is off the market. The 42-year-old actress married musician Benji Madden, 35, on Monday, their rep confirmed to People magazine.

The pair, who became engaged in late December after seven months of dating, tied the knot in in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home while surrounded by a star-studded crew including Benji's brother Joel Madden and wife Nicole Richie. Also at hand: Cameron's close pals Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow.

"We couldn't be happier to begin our new journey together surrounded by our closest family and friends," the couple said in a statement.

Confirmed: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are married



For a while, the Annie star (whose exes include Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto and Alex Rodriguez) appeared wedded to a breezy bachelorette lifestyle and adverse to the very idea of marriage.

"A lot of people chase it because they've been told, 'This equals happiness,'" she told InStyle in its May issue. "They chase it, they get it, and they find out, 'Why did I think this was going to make me happy? I'm miserable! I don't know if anyone is really naturally monogamous. We all have the same instincts as animals. But we live in a society where it's been ingrained in us to do these things."

A bachelorette no more

By all accounts, the chivalrous Good Charlotte rocker quickly fell for the blonde beauty and she reciprocated, joining him on a romantic trip to Italy over the summer. Just six weeks into the relationship, Cameron reportedly took Benji to meet family in Florida, where he won over her mother, Billie, who it was said expressed hope that the two would make things official.

"If you get into a relationship where you want something the guy doesn't want, it's never gonna work," Cameron said in the January issue of Cosmopolitan. "Timing is everything. You're never going to get him to be in that place. No matter how old you are, finding the guy who's in the same place as you are and wants to show up is the only way a relationship works, period."

Attending one of her last events as a single woman in November