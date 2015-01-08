Benedict Cumberbatch and fiancée expecting first child

Benedict Cumberbatch broke hearts everywhere when he announced that he and actress Sophie Hunter were engaged. Now hearts are swooning as he confirms that they are going to be first time parents.

The couple announced their engagement in November

The actor's rep tells HELLO! in a statement: "I am delighted to confirm that Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter are expecting their first child. They are both over the moon." The New York Post’s Page Six was first to report the news.

The couple reportedly started dating in June but have been friends since starring in Burlesque Fairytales together in 2009. The British star is said to be delighted about becoming a father and plans to marry Sophie sooner rather than later.

“Sophie is a few months along and both she and Benedict are very excited about it,” a source told Page Six. “They are also quietly planning to marry in early spring.”

Benedict attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival on behalf of The Imitation Game



The two, whose engagement was announced the somewhat traditional way with a notice in the “forthcoming marriages” section of the Times of London in November, stepped out over the weekend to attend the Palm Springs International Film Festival. On the carpet, Sophie was believed to be concealing her growing bump by posing with a clutch in front of her flowing Just Cavalli maxi-dress.

Benedict was even being coy with reporters when asked about their upcoming nuptials and his busy schedule filming the show that made him an international sex symbol — Sherlock. “One thing at a time,” he said.

The dapper couple in December have been friends since 2009



Next up for the 38-year-old is stepping right into awards season with nominations for both a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild for his role in The Imitation Game. He continued to tell reporters that this upcoming time in Hollywood is “a wonderful burst of manic crazy fresh air.”

Be sure to stop and smell the roses!