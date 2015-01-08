Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep shine at 'Into the Woods' London premiere

Meryl Streep plays a witch in Into the Woods, but at last night's UK premiere, the Oscar-winner looked more like a fairy godmother. The acclaimed actress, 65, attended the London fête dressed in a bronze-colored patterned jacket that managed to look both chic and cozy.

The over-sized ridged coat enveloped the star and gave off just enough glamour (and warmth) for the chilly London night. Meryl accessorized the look with gold drop earrings and a sophisticated pulled-back hairstyle.

Earlier in the day, Meryl — in an interview addressing Russell Crowe's controversial comments on women and Hollywood ageism — said once she turned 40, she was offered several chances to play a witch, all which she turned down. Now, however, she was all too happy to take the role “because I felt it was age appropriate”.

Also on hand at the premiere was Emily Blunt, who stunned in a form-fitting embellished white David Koma sheath dress with strappy high-heeled sandals. The natural beauty, 31, kept her glam simple. She opted for minimal makeup and laid back waves for her ombre hair.

Emily and Meryl previously worked together in The Devil Wears Prada and have publicly talked about how happy they were to be reunited for this musical film.

To work with [Meryl] right off the bat and see how she fronts a company and leads everybody with humor and grace: she was hugely inspiring,” Emily told The Guardian.

The two cozied up to each other at the New York City premiere

Here's hoping to many more collaborations.