Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Robert De Niro attend John Legend's birthday bash

Better late than never! Though John Legend turned 36 on December 28, he celebrated his birthday and the 10th anniversary of his debut album Get Lifted Thursday night in New York City.

Chrissy threw the birthday boy the bash

And boy was he still feeling the birthday love. Not only were he and gorgeous wife Chrissy Teigen packing on the PDA, but Katie Couric planted one on the All of Me singer.

John and Chrissy shared a sweet moment during dinner

Don't worry! Katie Couric's husband John Molner was also at the party

To kick off the evening, Chrissy threw a 40-person dinner at Catch restaurant before venturing upstairs to Catch Roof for a fun night of dancing.

Joining in on the love fest were newlyweds Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim, wearing her signature deep-plunging black dress, sneaked in a smooch with her husband before posing with John and Chrissy.

Did Chrissy and Kim coordinate their matching deep-V dresses?

The four-some danced to music by Q-tip. Kanye took a brief moment (we all know how he loves to talk) to congratulate John on all of his success. Also at the soiree were Michael Strahan, Padma Lakshmi and Estelle.

Not a bad place to be — surrounded by Padma and Chrissy

A 71-year-old Robert De Niro, who is not a usual fixture on the New York club scene, even braved the freezing New York City weather to be there with his wife Grace Hightower.

The stars certainly came out to wish John a happy birthday

To finish the night, John was presented with an over-sized grand piano-shaped cake by executive pastry chef Thiago Silva.

Hope this year continues to be sweet.