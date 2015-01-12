Golden Globes: The most talked-about fashion of the night

It might have been grey and dark in Los Angeles, but the celebrities sure were bright. At this year's Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, Hollywood's latest and greatest wore a distinct rainbow of loud, bright colors.





Naomi Watts accessorized with a sophisticated snake necklace

It was a big night for A-listers, who opted for more bold hues such as canary yellow and lipstick red. Naomi Watts stunned in a form-fitting yellow Gucci number, while TV actresses such as Lena Dunham, Julianna Margulies and Allison Williams all wore notice-me crimson shades.

Meanwhile, old Hollywood style made its way to the red carpet with newly-married Amal Clooney donning chic white gloves, Amy Adamsechoing retro glamour in a romantic blue Versace gown and many had hairstyles side-swept, pulled back into a bun or twist.

Jessica Chastain holds her own in an icy blue gown

There were also a few fashion-forward surprises. Singer Lorde went for an effortlessly chic menswear look by designer Narciso Rodriguez. Melissa McCarthy wore a collared white shirt and pregnant Keira Knightley chose a custom Chanel dress that had a frilly collar and whimsical bird print.

Helen Mirren wowed in a bejeweled long-sleeve gown

Out of the showstoppers, fans and TV hosts couldn't lay enough compliments to two stunners of the evening: Jennifer Lopez showed off a bit of leg in a revealing, caped Zuhair Murad gown and DameHelen Mirren wore a regal red form-fitting dress.

So who wore it best? That's up to you. Take a look at all the fashion of the night:



