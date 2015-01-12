Hudson shares how she spent her day of the Golden Globes

Ever wonder what the stars do the day of a major award show? Well, Kate Hudson decided to let her fans in on how she spent the day of the Golden Globes.

After her busy day at home, Kate stunned on the red carpet

“Since one of the most asked questions I get on events like Golden Globes is, ‘What does your day look like when you get ready for such an event?’” she wrote. “I thought perhaps today I would share a play by play...”

Take a look at her busy day, which included feeding her pup Walter, her son Bing and spending some R&R alone.

A little oatmeal and some Toca Boca Kitchen for my little man... For all the parents I'm sure u know all about the Toca Boca series. Hear the sounds in my sleep! #Breakfast #GoldenGlobes2015 A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 11, 2015 at 9:42am PST

My turn.... #Leftovers #TypicalMomBreakfast #GoldenGlobes2015 A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 11, 2015 at 10:16am PST

 #DaddyTakesOver #SpiderMan #MuseMan #MyWorkout/MeditationOpportunity #GoldenGlobes2015 A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 11, 2015 at 11:14am PST

11:40am-11:50am  #10MindfulMinutes #quiet #love #SettingIntentions #peace Une photo publiée par Kate Hudson (@katehudson) le Janv. 11, 2015 at 11:42 PST

Shower time  Beauty products of choice ❤️ #GoldenGlobes2015 A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 11, 2015 at 2:02pm PST

I'm supposed to be getting ready ...oh well, I've got another priority at the moment! Go Broncos!  #Playoffs #GoldenGlobes2015 A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 11, 2015 at 2:08pm PST

Choice nail color for tonight  #essie #Topless&Barefoot #GoldenGlobes2015 A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 11, 2015 at 2:42pm PST

Finally, on the red carpet, the presenter turned heads in her white Versace. She and Jennifer Aniston (in Saint Laurent) complimented each other for the E! cameras.

While speaking with Ryan Seacrest, she was asked about her holiday, which she spent prank calling with her family. “We got Josh Duhamel,” she said. “Justin [Timberlake] wanted nothing to do with [my brother] Oli.”

She continued: “It was Oliver’s phone. We had fun. A couple drinks and an iPhone, we get crazy.”