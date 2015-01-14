Lena Dunham, Angie Harmon and more stars at ELLE's Women in Television Celebration

It was ladies night! On Tuesday, A-listers such as Lena Dunham, Angie Harmon and Shonda Rhimes attended ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration to toast honorees who have made an impact in the last year.

Jaimie King and Jenna Dewan-Tatum pose together for photographers





Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet share a hug

It certainly looked like a friendly, cozy night as celebrities were photographed hugging one another on the red carpet and running over to each other's tables during the lavish event in West Hollywood. But, they certainly didn't dress cozy — everyone from Cougar Town star Busy Philipps to Jenna Dewan-Tatum rocked fashionable ensembles and accessories.

As for the honorees, ELLE editor Robbie Myers toasted the issue’s cover star Lena Dunham, saying “It’s extraordinary to be able to watch a polymath at the start of what will be a life of incredible influence on the way women are understood and apportioned power, and to be with her simply as a fan and supporter of what she has and will have to say.”

