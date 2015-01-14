Kristen Stewart wows in three outfits in two days

Be still our heart. Kristen Stewart has been making the rounds for her film Still Alice in head-turning outfits.

On Tuesday night, the 24-year-old actress wowed in Roksanda’s black silk Ellsworth dress from the Spring/Summer 2015 Runway Collection for the Cinema Society screening of the movie. The sleeveless number had cobalt blue and black piping with Kristen adding a bright coral belt.

To accentuate the cobalt in the dress, she went with an extra-smokey eye that was rimmed in the same color and had her hair sleek and straight.

Julianne Mooore (center) posed with her daughters in the film, Kristen Stewart and Kate Bosworth

Don’t think though that she kept on the sheer number all night. After the Dom Perignon and MontBlanc sponsored screening, she was back in more comfortable and warmer attire for the after-party at White Street Restaurant.

Earlier that day, for two appearances with HuffPost Live and AOL Build, she opted for a Torn by Ronny Kobo striped T-length skirt and crop top combo with pointy Christian Louboutin heels. The Twilight star kept her makeup and hair more relaxed and daytime appropriate.

Attending both with Julianne Moore, the two who play mother and daughter in the film about a linguistics professor who is diagnosed with early onset Alzheimers, have known each other since Kristen was a pre-teen. “I was so excited to work with Kristen, I knew her, she was in a movie with my husband when she was 12,” Julianne said to HuffPost Live. “And [my husband] Bart would come home from work and say this girl is amazing, she’s a star, she’s such a great actor, I can’t believe it.”

Kristen had equal adoration for the 54-year-old actress. She told AOL Build: “This is the first time I met someone that I really identified with creatively. I’ve been impressed by people, I’ve been blown away by people, I’ve been curious about them, but I’ve never been like ‘Oh, we do this similarly. The encouragement that I got from that… Honestly, if I can ever master the art of balance in my life like Julianne has — you think she is cool, you have no idea.”

Julianne showed she is exactly that. After winning her best actress Golden Globe for her role in this film on Sunday, she was back cheering on her son Caleb at his basketball game.

Kristen and Julianne have been making the rounds together for Still Alice

The Twilight star opened up a bit more about this to Salon magazine, "I have not always been completely comfortable being shoved into the brightest, most blinding spotlight you can imagine. That was always tough, but on the other side of it, what I do, I love that."

And we are loving her fashion choices while doing it. To round out her three outfits in two days, Kristen attended the Stella McCartney Autumn 2015 presentation on Monday night in the designer. For this, she went with a menswear-inspired look in a black double-breasted blazer, white T-shirt and black high-waisted pants with flat loafers.

As for her glam, Kristen slicked back her short hair and had a less dramatic smokey eye.

The actress posed with Stella McCartney at the designer's Autumn presentation

All in all, Kristen has shown us this week that her fashion can be as diverse as the roles she chooses.