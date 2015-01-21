Kate Hudson takes son Ryder on missionary trip to Mexico

Kate Hudson left her glam squad at home and made her way to Mexico with oldest son Ryder, 11, for a missionary trip.

The actress, who dressed down in a flannel and jean shorts, posted about her journey on Instagram, sharing details about their time spent with the organization Starkey Hearing Foundation.

“Ryder and I decided to take a trip to Mexico to help @starkeycares fit hearing aids to those in need,” she wrote. “Seeing the smiles of people hearing clearly for the first time has been an amazing and spirited experience.”

The Wish I Was Here star continued, “Thank u for allowing us to be apart of this mission. #Starkey #StarkeyCares #SoTheWorldMayHear.”

In another post, she shared, “Last fitting of the day with sweet Eric! Thank u Bill Austin #StarkeyCares #SoTheWorldMayHear.”

Goldie Hawn’s daughter is no stranger to charitable work. She has been very active in several organizations including her mom’s Hawn Foundation and Baby2Baby.

And while we are certain Kate is high up on Ryder’s list of role models, she has said her children (she also has 3-year-old Bing) are hers as well. She explained, “I think you can learn a lot from your kids — the purity and the sense of how they attack things and how they communicate is inspirational."