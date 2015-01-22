Antonio Banderas opens up since split from Melanie Griffith: 'The family isn't dead'

Since Melanie Griffith filed for divorce from Antonio Banderas in June 2014, the actor has stayed relatively quiet about what happened to their 18-year marriage.

Antonio and Melanie were married 18 years before announcing their split © Getty Images

The 54-year-old, who is making the rounds for his new film Autómata, recently opened up to our sister publication, Spain's ¡HOLA! magazine. He explained, "We're going to keep seeing each other. We will continue. The family isn't dead, not at all."

Melanie also stars in the movie. He continued, "It's curious because Melanie and I met as actors [on 1995's Two Much], and then for the 20 years of our relationship we didn't shoot together. Then, at the end of our relationship, we're back together again on the screen."

Antonio shared more about his ex on Spanish TV show El Hormiguero. He admitted, “It’s been an intense year.”

"Life goes on," Antonio added. "I admire and respect Melanie first and foremost as a great actress. I have always said that. That's why she is in the movie. And she's also the person that I loved, that I love, and will always love."

The actress has been in the process of removing her 'Antonio' tattoo © Getty Images

Melanie, 57, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason to end their two-decade love affair. At the time, they released a joint statement: "We have thoughtfully and consensually decided to finalize our almost 20 years marriage in a loving and friendly manner honoring and respecting each other, our family and friends and the beautiful time we have spent together."

The mother of three, who will return to Broadway in Pippin this month, spoke candidly to IndieWire. “It's not about my career now,” she said. “It's just about finding great work and having a good time. My kids are almost grown. I'm getting divorced [from Antonio Banderas]. I'm just happy."

Their partnership in real life may be over but they live on together on the big screen

Antonio also seems to have moved past the relationship into a new one. The El Hormiguero host finished the segment by bringing up the actor’s new romance with Dutch investment consultant Nicole Kimpel. "You are lucky to have fallen in love again," Pablo Motos stated. "So all the best, I hope you are happy and Melanie, too."

The Desperado star graciously replied, "Thank you very much."