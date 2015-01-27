Sundance Film Festival style: Nicole Kidman, Brad Pitt and more

The Sundance Film Festival has once again taken over the streets of Park City, Utah. And that can only mean one thing — celebrities are knee deep in snow and press appearances. Hollywood's stars started to arrive to the cold oasis on Thursday to promote their independent films and schmooze with industry peers, but not without donning their best winter style that consisted of cute sweaters, bright coats and snuggly scarves.

Nicole Kidman was at the fest to promote Strangerland Photo: Getty Images



A big highlight of the weekend was the Eddie Bauer party, which celebrated the iconic American brand's limited edition collection with power stylist Ilaria Urbinati. One fellow who looked quite dapper in the new gear was James Marsden. Also showing their support were Mindy Kaling and Eli Roth.

James Marsden hung with D Train co-star Jack Black Photo: Getty Images



As for ski wear, it seemed like nearly everyone made their way to the Columbia suite, which outfitted the stars in brightly-colored coats and hats. Keanu Reeves, Jason Schwartzman, James Franco, Kristen Wiig, Chanel Iman, Lisa Kudrow and more picked up some ski attire.

New dad Ryan Reynolds managed to make his way to the festival where he caught up with James Franco at the VarietyStudio at Sundance that was presented by Dockers. Meanwhile, Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island and wife Marielle Heller whose film The Diary of a Teenage Girl premiered decided to bring along their one and a half month old son Wylie. He may be the youngest little guy ever to appear on a red carpet!

Proud parents Jorma Taccone and Marielle Heller with their son Wylie Photo: Getty Images



And then, of course, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin — who boast the cutest family on social media — took their daughter Carmen everywhere. The couple went skiing, tried out some yoga moves on the slopes, and even bought little Carmen her first pair of Utah cowboy boots.

Alec and Hilaria shopped in the Columbia suite with Carmen Photo: Getty Images



Plenty more stars have been running around Park City, including Brad Pitt, Sarah Silverman, Lena Dunham and Courtney Love who reunited with daughter Frances Bean Cobain.

Click on the image below to see all the celebrities:



