Julianna Margulies: Michelle Obama's suit says 'Don't mess with me'

Michelle Obama’s Michael Kors suit she wore to husband President Barack Obama's State of the Union Address made waves on social media for being the same dress that Julianna Margulies’ character wore on The Good Wife. For the actress though, it took her waking up to close to a hundred emails to notice.

Photo: Getty Images

On Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, she told People magazine’s JD Heyman that she went to bed early and chose to watch the address in the morning. To her surprise, she woke up to a whole lot more.

“Everyone’s sending me these links,” said the actress. “My first thought was how on earth did anyone remember. It was Season five, episode 10, over a year and a half ago, that my character wore that.”

Julianna, who revealed some leg in a bright blue Giambatista Valli gown continued, “I’m unbelievably flattered. I’m a huge fan. I think the suit says ‘I’m powerful, I’m elegant, I’m feminine, but don’t mess with me.’”

The actress is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. Just like the First Lady, she has a handsome man standing tall next to her – husband Keith Lieberthal.

Photo: Getty Images