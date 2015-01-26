SAG Awards 2015: the hottest guys of the night

The 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards drew Joe Manganiello (who accompanied the equally and genetically blessed Sofia Vergara) and other handsome eye candy like Eddie Redmayne and Matthew McConaughey.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara heat up the SAG carpet(Photo: Getty Images)



Lenny Kravitz and Jared Leto brought their rockstar flare to the Shrine Auditorium. While Orange is the New Black and How to Get Away with Murder's Matt McGorry was put to work as the SAG Awards Social Media Ambassador.

Jeff Goldblum, Ed Norton and Ethan Hawke cleaned up nicely. Ethan told E!'s Maria Menounos, "I get tired of looking like a penguin," so he opted for a green Calvin Klein tux.

