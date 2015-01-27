Kris Jenner wows as Kendall commands runway at Chanel show

This is Kendall Jenner’s new reality — walking for top designers and being featured in their new campaigns. On Tuesday, the 19-year-old strutted her stuff for the Chanel presentation at Paris Haute Couture Fashion week Spring/Summer 2015 at the Grand Palais in front of Anna Wintour, Kristen Stewart and her proud mama Kris Jenner.

Kendall is a regular fixture on the runway now Photo: Getty Images

While, Kendall most certainly commanded the lavish catwalk baring her midriff in Karl Lagerfeld's creations, it was her mom’s outfit that stole the show. Kris 59, who recently divorced husband Bruce Jenner, proved that age is just a number as she showed off her legs in sheer pants. She accessorized her black and white ensemble — naturally — with a Chanel bag given to her by Karl and over-sized sunglasses.

Kris Jenner showed off her legs in these sheer pants Photo: Getty Images

As her daughter walked in a flowing white floral skirt and a cropped sheer black blouse with a veil covering her eyes, Kris looked on adoringly. Just last week, the reality star turned model debuted in the new Chanel accessories campaign with male model Baptiste Giabiconi. She also modeled his collection at the Chanel Metiers d’Art show in Saltzburg, Austria in December with bestie Cara Delevingne.

Kendall is also the new face of Estee Lauder Photo: Getty Images

The stunning brunette is proving to have quite the career as she was just featured in a fashion spread in Vogue, is also the new face of Estee Lauder and is a favorite of Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing.

Clearly, she got it from her mama who also stepped out in Paris in thigh high boots while leaving Paris’ L’Avenue restaurant with makeup artist Joyce Bonelli and a Balmain mini for a night on the town with the designer and Kendall.

Kris' boots were certainly made for walking... the streets of Paris Photo: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart also made her way to Paris for the show. The Still Alice actress, who wore a white mini dress, has also been a favorite of Karl and has been featured in Chanel campaigns.

Kristen Stewart supported designer Karl Lagerfeld at the show Photo: Getty Images

All in all, that was one haute show!

