Kim Kardashian is a good sport in new Super Bowl commercial

Every moment in Kim Kardashian’s life seems to play out on television, in front of photographers or on her social media in efforts to "break the internet." In Kanye West’s wife’s latest project, she is once again behind the cameras for T-Mobile’s Super Bowl commercial.

Photo: Getty Images

The reality star, 34, debuted a clip of the new ad on Conan with Conan O’Brien Monday night where she pokes fun of her constant need for attention and over-sharing of selfies and shots of her famous derriere among many other things.

In the intro of the ad, she is labeled as Kim Kardashian West, famous person. Wearing a black crop top under a black suit, she shines light on how millions of gigs of unused data are sent back to wireless companies each month. She makes a plea saying, "That's data that could have been used to see my makeup, my backhand, my outfits, my vacations and my outfits. Sadly all lost... Please, help save the data."

And with everything Kim is involved in, she gives just as much input. "The ad really incorporated a lot of my personality," she told PEOPLE. "We really went over scene by scene and what selfies I thought would really showcase me and what I would do."

She continued, "I ski, I went to tennis camp growing up. So there are some things in the commercial that I don't think people know about me."

Kim certainly knows how to capitalize on her selfies. In August, she visited NBC’s Today to discuss her Selfish. "I think it really takes about 15-20 selfies that someone takes on their phone before they post the right one,” the entrepreneur explained. “There was this selfie that I took where I was wearing a white bathing suit, and it was after I had the baby, and it was a sexy pic. It took about 15 pictures to get the one that I posted.”

She added, “So you'll see all the ones that didn't make it. And you'll see all my selfies from the past years, including my first-ever selfie when I was 4 years old."