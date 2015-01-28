Sarah Jessica Parker designing new Fendi 'It' bag from 'Sex and the City'

Almost 11 years after the final episode aired, we still can’t get enough of Sex and the City. The HBO series, which ran for five seasons and inspired a generation of women to move to New York City and spend way too much money on bags and shoes, has spawned two movies and helped make its lead star Sarah Jessica Parker a fashion icon.

Photo: Getty Images

Earlier this week, Ron Livingston recreated his character Jack Berger’s infamous Post-it break-up “I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me” note to SJP's character Carrie Bradshow for a Cosmopolitan writer at the Sundance Film Festival.

~I'm sorry. I can't. Don't hate me.~ Ron Livingston being our favorite Berger at #sundance. ❤️❤️ A photo posted by Cosmopolitan (@cosmopolitan) on Jan 25, 2015 at 9:56am PST

Now, Sarah Jessica, 49, is putting her fashion chops to good use and creating her own version of the Fendi Baguette bag that her character was famous for toting and which played a key role in several story lines - including when Carrie was held up at gunpoint and had a purple Baguette stolen and the scene where she knocked over a restaurant chair with another version after learning her ex-boyfriend is set to marry someone else.

The actress and fashion designer, who now has her own line of shoes, credits Fendi for being one of the first important design houses to loan items to the series, which ran on the cable channel from 1998 to 2004. In an essay she penned for a 2012 coffee table book published for the 15th anniversary of the pocketbook style, SJP wrote: "It really opened the floodgates and influenced the storyline – especially Carrie’s habit of spending more money on fashion than her home."

Photo: Getty Images

The mother of three also revealed that she has two original Fendi baguettes that she has archived "to keep them in pristine condition” and plans to give them to her youngest children – 5-year-old twin girls Marion and Tabitha.

Though the bag she is designing will be auctioned off in February for the Brain Trauma Foundation, hopefully the shoe designer can snag one for herself. “It’s been a thrill and an honor to work alongside Silvia Fendi and the entire Fendi team to create my very own version of the iconic Baguette,” she wrote on Instagram. “And I so loved having the opportunity to visit the archives in Rome to help me get started on the creative process.”



She continued, “Know anyone who needs a baguette?”

We most certainly do!