David Beckham's 3-year-old daughter Harper called him 'chubby'

Looks like David Beckham’s harshest critic is his 3-year-old daughter. The 39-year-old, who is married to Victoria Beckham, is most certainly known for his toned, sculpted physique that can be seen on billboards and ads in H&M briefs.

Photo: Getty Images

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, the dad of four told the host that his youngest Harper thinks he has packed on a few pounds. After Jimmy joked that the former soccer player didn’t look so great and jokingly called him fat, David replied, “Funny you should say that.”

Photo: Getty Images

He continued, “My little girl turned around to me the other day – I had just bathed her and I’m toweling her down and she said, ‘Daddy, I love you so much but I don’t like you, you’re so chubby.’ I mean, I didn’t think I was.”

Photo: H&M

Seems Harper isn’t the only one embarrassed by her pops. Even his sons Brooklyn, 15, Romeo, 12, and Cruz, 9, go to extreme measures to avoid being seen with him. Romeo, who has modeled for Burberry has entered the phase of being too cool for dad. "He's 12 and he's just started,” David said. “As soon as I take him into school I go to kiss him and he turns his cheek, so I will then pick him up and give him a bear hug and kiss him in front of his friends.”

His oldest son also tries different tactics. “And then my eldest Brooklyn, who’s 16 in March, he says, ‘Dad, park around the corner.’ And then he gets out and walks around to the school…” David stated. “I’m driving around, and I open the window and say ‘Brooklyn, I love you.’ Obviously, it didn’t go down so well.”

Photo: Getty Images

Not all is lost though, his wife of 15 years thinks he is a winner. He gushed, “Victoria did have to remind them the other day that they actually do have quite a cool dad.”

For now, David who was in Los Angeles promoting his new The Haig Club whiskey enjoys being the family taxi driver. “To be honest, it’s great. I’ve been playing football for the last 22 years, not always with the family of course, I traveled a lot,” he explained. “It’s nice to be home and spend some time with them and be a taxi driver.”

We’re sure they'll let him keep the meter running!