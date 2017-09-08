NFL power couples: Gisele and Tom, Olivia and Aaron and so many more

<b>Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen</i> The four-time Super Bowl champion and the supermodel have been married since 2009. Tom, and his biggest fan, share two children, Benjamin and Vivian. The New England Patriots player also has a son, John from a previous relationship. Photo: Michael Stewart/FilmMagic
<b>Ciara and Russell Wilson</b> Ciara and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback said "I do" during a fairytale ceremony held in England in July 2016. Ciara, who is mother to Future, and the reigning Super Bowl champion are expecting their first child in 2017. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
<b>Shawn Johnson and Andrew East</b> The Olympian and the NFL free agent said "I do" during a low-key ceremony in April 2016. The pair met three years prior through Andrew's brother. Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
<b>Jesse James and Eric Decker</b> The country songstress and the New York Jets wide receiver have been married since 2013 and are parents to Vivian and Eric II. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
<b>Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha</b> The <i>Scandal</i> star and the former San Fransisco 49er kept their relationship a secret until it was announced that they formally tied the knot in 2013. The pair are parents to daughter Isabella and baby boy Caleb. Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<b>Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler</b> The Chicago Bears QB and <i>The Hills</i> alum tied the knot in June 2013. They are parents to sons Camden, Jaxon and daughter Saylor. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson</b> Jessica and the former NFL player tied the knot in 2014 and are parents to Maxwell and Ace. Photo: Getty Images
<b> Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Tim Hasselbeck</b> Elizabeth and Tom, who were college sweethearts, tied the knot in 2002 and are parents to Grace, Taylor and Isaiah. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Sanya Richards-Ross and Aaron Ross </b> The Olympic track and field star and the Baltimore Ravens player have been married since 2010. The pair shared a sweet moment during the 2012 Olympic games in London when Sanya ran to give her man a celebratory kiss. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Tony Romo and Candice Crawford</b> The reporter and the Dallas Cowboys quaterback tied the knot in 2011. They are parents to Hawkins and Rivers. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete</b> The actress and the retired NFL player have been married since 1995 and are parents to twins Ryan and Rodney Jr., Robison, and Roman. Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved