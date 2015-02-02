New mom Eva Mendes gives emotional speech at Stand Up to Cancer event

There is no doubt that while motherhood is exhilarating, it is also exhausting. Take it from Eva Mendes who welcomed first child, daughter Esmeralda Amada, with love Ryan Gosling in September.

The new mom attended the event with her brother Carlos who is battling cancer Photo: Getty Images

The 40-year-old actress who has been nesting and enjoying her time home with her infant made a rare appearance on Wednesday night at Hollywood Stands Up to Cancer event. The cause is near and dear to her heart as her brother is currently battling cancer.

She got up to speak at the event presented by the Entertainment Industry Foundation about the importance of funding cancer treatment research. “Each one of us in this room that is here tonight, we’re here because someone in our family or someone close to us has been affected by this insidious disease,” she stated as she fought back emotion. “Tonight, I’m here with my family and my brother Carlos, who I love so much. He had treatment today, and we weren't sure if he was going to be feeling up to it, so I'm so happy you made it, and I love you. I love you.”



As she carried on, she lost the wording and adorably managed to make her way through the speech. “Stand Up To Cancer is a truly important and inspirational initiative, one where here in Hollywood we can come up with things together to support this life changing research and to shine a spotlight on those making a difference against the fight of cancer,” she explained. “I guess the fight – sorry go back? You guys got it. Against the fight, the cancer fight.”

Saving herself splendidly, she finished, “I just had a baby! I haven't slept. I'm sorry. Thank you so much for inviting me to join you tonight." In fact, she shared the same sentiment with Ellen DeGeneres back in November: "You know we're getting the hang of it, the sleeping thing, but yeah, I'm exhausted and it's the best. Really, I'm so incredibly tired. I thought I was tired before at times, but no. Nothing like this! But I wouldn't have it any other way."

If anyone in the audience understands how Eva feels, it was most definitely Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey as they welcomed a daughter in November and Stacey Keibler who became a first time mom in August.

Stacey Keibler welcomed her daughter Ava Grace in August looked fit at the SU2C event Photo: Stand Up to Cancer

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan welcomed their second child in November Photo: Stand Up to Cancer

Others at the star-studded event who applauded the new mom were Matthew McConaughey, wife Camila Alves and Katie Couric. The event raised over $16 million for the cause.

Matthew McConaughey with Camila Alves also attended with Katie Couric Photo: Stand Up to Cancer