Mila Kunis stuns at first post-baby red carpet, continues to play coy about marriage

Mila Kunis is one hot mama! The actress, who welcomed daughter Wyatt Isabelle into this world four months ago, stunned at the sci-fi film Jupiter Ascending premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The 31-year-old walked her first carpet in several months with co-star Channing Tatum and Eddie Redmayne wearing a black corseted strapless Dolce and Gabbana dress with Christian Louboutin heels. She swept her brunette locks to the side and kept makeup simple.

As for her accessories? Mila wore a gorgeous pink cocktail ring on her middle finger, but much of the focus shifted to her left ring finger. While that finger usually has her engagement sparkler on it, at the premiere, it was dressed with a little diamond band.

Ashton Kutcher, who joined Mila inside the TCL Chinese Theatre, had posted to Facebook at the beginning of 2015 a message that read, “Happy New Year, Love the Kutchers.” There has still been no confirmation as to if the former That ‘70s Show alums have said "I do."

Mila even played coy to Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday’s upcoming show when the comedienne asked about the possibility of being a Mrs. “I don’t know,” Mila joked. “We could just be a plural. My daughter has his last name legally.”

She did admit that Ashton gave her a push present after welcoming Wyatt into the world on October 1. “Because she was so big, she was like a hearty little thing; we skipped the newborn stage,” she continued. “She’s 4 months old and wears 6 month clothing, 6-9. She’s a big girl ya’ll,”

Ashton is quite the doting father. The couple spent the first three months without any help and really got to bond with their daughter. “He is an amazing dad,” she explained. “I wouldn’t have done this by myself. He is 100 percent present.”

“I love the fact that the first three months she and I were up every night,” she said. “And I figured her out and she figured me out and she now sleeps in her own crib, in her own room, and I will never have that time again.”

The actor also raved about Mila when he visited Ellen back in December. "The most amazing thing about having a baby is my partner, Mila," he told Ellen. "She's the greatest mom — I can't even. I go to work every day and I come home and she's like perfect."

It was also date night for Channing and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum, who turned heads in an orange gown.

